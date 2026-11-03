Krishi Bhawan mosque to be removed, Centre tells Delhi HC; cites secular nature of government property

NEW DELHI: The Central Government has informed the Delhi High Court that a century-old mosque in the Krishi Bhawan complex will be removed, arguing that retaining a religious structure within a government office complex is “impermissible” and “incompatible with the secular character” of government property.
Responding to a petition filed by the caretaker committee of Qadeemi Masjid, the government submitted before a Bench of Justice Anish Dayal on November 2 that Krishi Bhawan and the Central Secretariat complex were secular premises “dedicated exclusively to governmental, administrative and public service functions”.
"The establishment or retention of a permanent religious structure, or a demand for one, within the confines of a central government office complex is impermissible and incompatible with the secular character of government property. Public land situated within a central administrative zone cannot be encumbered by any permanent religious reservation," the government said in an affidavit filed before the court.
The affidavit further informed the court that a mosque was located near India Gate, within a radius of two kilometres.
“(It) is fully functional to serve as a proximate prayer facility for any individual seeking one nearby,” it said.
The judge took note of the government's submission and asked whether there were any rules prohibiting the provision of prayer space for any community within a government complex. The judge asked the government counsel to convey the query to the Additional Solicitor General (ASG). The matter will be heard next on November 23.
The mosque committee had approached the court, apprehending its demolition. According to the petition, the over 100-year-old mosque situated within the Krishi Bhawan premises is slated for demolition as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project.
Senior Advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that the mosque predated the construction of the government complex and had served as a place of worship for Muslim employees working at Krishi Bhawan and neighbouring government offices.
The Delhi Waqf Board notified the mosque as a Waqf property in 1970.
The caretaker committee had earlier told the court that it was not seeking to stall the Central Vista project but was only seeking a prayer facility in the newly envisaged structures.