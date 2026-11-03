Krishi Bhawan mosque to be removed, Centre tells Delhi HC; cites secular nature of government property

The affidavit further informed the court that a mosque was located near India Gate, within a radius of two kilometres.

“(It) is fully functional to serve as a proximate prayer facility for any individual seeking one nearby,” it said.

The judge took note of the government's submission and asked whether there were any rules prohibiting the provision of prayer space for any community within a government complex. The judge asked the government counsel to convey the query to the Additional Solicitor General (ASG). The matter will be heard next on November 23.

The mosque committee had approached the court, apprehending its demolition. According to the petition, the over 100-year-old mosque situated within the Krishi Bhawan premises is slated for demolition as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project.

Senior Advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that the mosque predated the construction of the government complex and had served as a place of worship for Muslim employees working at Krishi Bhawan and neighbouring government offices.

The Delhi Waqf Board notified the mosque as a Waqf property in 1970.

The caretaker committee had earlier told the court that it was not seeking to stall the Central Vista project but was only seeking a prayer facility in the newly envisaged structures.