L-G reviews DDA projects, security & sewerage in Narela

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday visited Narela to review various initiatives being undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) pertaining to development and infrastructure augmentation of the sub-city.

He also reviewed security arrangements by the police, sanitation services by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), water & sewerage by the Delhi Jal Board, and bus connectivity by the transport department.

Underlining that the people of Delhi had exhibited robust appetite for the ready-to-move-in flats—reflected in their unprecedented brisk sales—the L-G emphasised, “It is the duty of all agencies and stakeholders to ensure that the people who buy these houses are provided with all required civic amenities and security.”

He also commended the DDA for bringing in innovative schemes, including discounts on flats in Narela with an aim of providing affordable housing. Two of the schemes—Shramjeevi and Karmajeevi Awas Yojana—have witnessed huge demand from the people, with flats being sold within hours of opening of registration.