Only 10 per cent of 2,457 PGs submit structural safety certificates to MCD

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has received structural safety certificates from only around 250 of the 2,457 paying guest (PG) accommodations surveyed across its 12 zones, even as the civic body steps up efforts to ensure compliance with building safety norms.

Officials said on Monday that the corporation would initially issue verbal reminders to PG owners who have failed to submit the mandatory certificates. Those who continue to remain non-compliant will be served formal notices, with sealing of their premises among the possible actions.

The exercise was launched following the September 6 collapse of a PG accommodation in Satya Niketan, which claimed seven lives and left six others critically injured.

Taking note of the incident, the High Court had directed the MCD to inspect PG establishments falling under its jurisdiction and assess their structural safety and adherence to building regulations.

Subsequently, the civic body surveyed 2,457 PG establishments across its 12 zones and asked their owners to get fresh structural safety audits conducted through engineers empanelled with the MCD. The owners were also directed to submit the audit certificates to the corporation.

“Initially, the response was slow, but the process has started picking up pace. We have received certificates from around 250 establishments so far,” an MCD official said.

The official added that the corporation would first contact establishments that have not submitted the documents and give them an opportunity to complete the process. However, failure to comply even after reminders would invite formal notices and further action, including sealing, in accordance with the rules.

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