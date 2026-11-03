Pakistan's farm fires fuel Delhi's pollution crisis, ‘Severe’ air quality likely in 2-3 days

CHANDIGARH: Delhi's air quality could deteriorate further and enter the ‘Severe’ category over the next two to three days as unfavourable weather conditions, low wind speeds and smoke from stubble burning in India and Pakistan's Punjab region combine to trap pollutants over the national capital.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on Monday after the city's air quality slipped into the ‘Very Poor’ category.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that north-westerly winds will continue over the north-western plains for the next four days. Falling temperatures and sluggish winds could prevent pollutants from dispersing, keeping them concentrated close to the ground and worsening air quality.

The pollution spike comes amid a sharp rise in agricultural fires across the border. Data from NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System recorded 13,241 stubble-burning incidents in Pakistan's Punjab between October 1 and 29, compared with 3,158 in Indian Punjab, about 4.2 times higher.

The analysis found that 92 per cent of the fire detections in Pakistan were in agricultural fields and were likely associated with crop residue burning. The spike was particularly sharp around Lahore and adjoining areas during the last week of October, when the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed 500.

Lahore recorded an AQI of 447 on Tuesday morning, making it one of the most polluted cities in the world as pre-winter smog blanketed the region. According to Swiss air quality monitoring group IQAir, its PM2.5 concentration was 60 times higher than the World Health Organization's annual exposure guideline.

North-westerly winds prevailing over the region could carry smoke from agricultural areas in Pakistan towards Punjab and Haryana and further to Delhi-NCR. Smoke from stubble burning in Indian Punjab and Haryana is also contributing to the pollution.

The Pakistan government has intensified action against brick kilns violating environmental regulations and continues to urge farmers not to burn crop residue after harvesting.