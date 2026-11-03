Platform ticket sales restricted at six stations

NEW DELHI: In anticipation of heavy passenger rush during the Diwali and Chhath festivals, the Northern Railway has announced temporary restrictions on platform ticket sales and parcel services at several major railway stations in Delhi to ensure passenger safety and facilitate crowd movement.

According to Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway, the sale of platform tickets will remain suspended from November 3 till 14 at six stations, namely New Delhi, Delhi Junction, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Ghaziabad, Anand Vihar Terminal and Anand Vihar Halt.

However, exemptions have been provided for people accompanying elderly, sick, specially abled and illiterate passengers, as well as women passengers requiring assistance.

In addition to the platform ticket restrictions, the Railways has announced temporary curbs on parcel services at key stations to prevent congestion during the festive travel period. Passengers have been advised to plan accordingly.