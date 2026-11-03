Why We Don’t Drop By Anymore

There was a time when spending an evening with friends did not require a reservation. Children gathered at a neighbour’s house to play board games, relatives stayed over for days, and a cup of tea could turn into hours of conversation. Today, catching up often means finding a mutually convenient date, choosing a café and planning an outing weeks in advance.

For Meenakshi, a 41-year-old homemaker from Malviya Nagar, Delhi, the change is unmistakable. “We had one guest or the other almost every week back then,” she recalls. Friends and relatives visiting from far away would often stay for a few days. Today, she says, people seem to have less time for such visits, herself included.

When neighbours felt like family

Meenakshi remembers a time when children would visit neighbours almost daily. With televisions and video games available in only a few homes, children gravitated towards those houses, gathering to play board games and spend time together.

Urmila Sagar, 61, a retired government employee from Pitampura remembers a similar sense of community. During her school and college years, friendships were woven into everyday life. “They were my shadows; we went everywhere together,” she says, recalling how she spent time with friends almost daily. Neighbourhoods, too, offered more opportunities for spontaneous interaction. People would gather in the evenings and talk, she recalls. Today, even neighbours living next door may not ask each other how they are doing.

For Sagar, the change is partly a consequence of how people live now. Responsibilities have multiplied, leaving less time for everyday interactions. Technology has also altered the need to meet in person. “Whenever we feel like being with a person, we just call them,” she says, adding that this has reduced the need for daily physical interaction.