7,000 kg khoya destroyed in food safety drive in Delhi

Gupta sought details from officials about every aspect of the operation and ensured that the suspected food products did not enter the food supply chain and reach consumers under any circumstances. She said the government would not compromise on public health.

“Ensuring that people have access to safe and quality food during the festive season is one of the government’s foremost responsibilities. Those involved in food adulteration, regardless of how influential they may be, will be brought within the ambit of the law and face strict action,” she added.

The Food Safety Department’s operation was aimed at preventing substandard and suspicious food products from reaching consumers through the market and safeguarding public health. This was the department’s fourth operation at the Mori Gate Khoya Market.

During the drive, the department’s team collected 44 surveillance samples from the market. These were subjected to preliminary on-the-spot testing through the ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ mobile testing facility, with 35 of the 44 samples failing the preliminary tests.

Two additional samples were also collected and sent to a laboratory for detailed examination. The preliminary tests conducted at the site also brought to light information relating to milk powder, vanaspati and substances used for binding in the suspected material. Samples have been sent to the laboratory for further probe.