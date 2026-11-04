AI, tech transforming economies, life: Sandhu

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday addressed the 15th Convocation of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi.

Rajiv Kumar, President, Microsoft India Development Center, members of the Board of Management and Academic Council, faculty members, parents and graduating students were present on the occasion.

The L-G congratulated the graduating students, saying their degrees represented years of effort, discipline and perseverance. He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by their parents and families, the guidance provided by teachers and the support of friends, adding that the occasion belonged to them as much as it did to the graduates.

He said a convocation was much more than the formal awarding of degrees, as it marked the completion of one phase of life and the beginning of another, in which classroom knowledge must find expression in the wider world. Graduates leave the institution with a qualification, he said, but also with the responsibility of deciding how to use what they have learnt. He said the institute’s growing contribution to research and innovation was a matter of pride.

Pointing out that students were graduating at a consequential moment, the L-G said artificial intelligence, advanced computing and digital technologies were transforming economies and almost every aspect of human life. While these developments offered immense opportunities, they also placed greater responsibility on those designing and developing them. Technological progress, he stressed, must be accompanied by attention to privacy, inclusion, accessibility and the wider consequences of innovation.