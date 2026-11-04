Delhi HC to hear lawyers’ plea against suspended ACP, cops over alleged threats to advocates on Friday

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on November 6 a plea by lawyers seeking action against suspended Delhi Police ACP Manasvi Vashishta and other police personnel over alleged threats to advocates.

The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma. “List it on Friday,” the bench said.

A group of lawyers had initially urged the court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter. However, the bench declined to initiate proceedings on its own and asked them to file a formal petition along with supporting material.

On Tuesday, the lawyers had flagged remarks allegedly made against advocates, including references to the “use of AK-47” and calling them “kale coat ke gunde” (goons in black coats).

The controversy traces back to an October 23 incident at Shahdara police station, where advocate Lalit Bansal allegedly suffered a serious head injury during a scuffle.

The incident was followed by a confrontation between lawyers and police personnel at the police station, triggering an indefinite strike by district court lawyers.

On October 28, Delhi Police transferred Vashishta, then posted as the sub-divisional police officer in Gandhi Nagar, to the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC). Inspector Arun Kumar, who was then the SHO of Shahdara police station, was also transferred to the security unit.

The transfers came amid demands by lawyers for action against the police personnel allegedly involved in the assault on Bansal and the subsequent confrontation. The lawyers later called off their strike.

The issue resurfaced on Monday when Vashishta and several police personnel staged a protest outside the police headquarters against the transfers. During the demonstration, remarks targeting lawyers were also allegedly made.

Vashishta was subsequently suspended by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

(With inputs from PTI)