Delhi traffic crawls as Diwali shopping rush, illegal parking and GRAP curbs worsen congestion

Delhi witnessed widespread traffic congestion on Wednesday as the festive shopping rush, road encroachments and restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) added to the city's traffic woes, with commuters reporting long queues of vehicles and prolonged delays across several areas.

According to a PTI report, roads leading to major markets, including Sadar Bazar and Karol Bagh, were among the worst affected, with vehicles moving slowly through narrow stretches and encroachments leaving little space for pedestrians.

At Sadar Bazar, the stretch towards Qutub Road Chowk was severely congested, with commuters flagging vehicles allegedly parked illegally along footpaths. They also complained about the absence of cranes to remove unauthorisedly parked vehicles and clear the encroachments.

Similar complaints were reported from Ajmal Khan Road, where commuters alleged that indiscriminate parking was a recurring problem and that no action was being taken to address it.

The rush of shoppers heading to markets ahead of Diwali further strained the already congested roads, with long queues and slow-moving traffic reported at several intersections.

In central and north Delhi, commuters reported severe congestion at Inderlok, where vehicles were said to have remained virtually stationary for nearly half an hour at a traffic signal. Motorists were also reportedly stuck for around 20 minutes on Teen Murti Marg and Kushak Road, while heavy congestion was flagged on the stretch from 11 Murti towards Dhaula Kuan.