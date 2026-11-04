FIR against Prashant Bhushan over fake video of Russian foreign minister

According to police, the video contained misleading and inflammatory content that could spread rumours, defame individuals and disturb public order.

The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

The development comes after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) fact-checked the video, clarifying that it was digitally manipulated and falsely attributed to Lavrov.

The fabricated clip purportedly showed the Russian foreign minister making critical remarks about India's internal affairs and its oil purchases.

Police are investigating the matter and examining the video's content and its circulation on social media.

(With inputs from PTI)