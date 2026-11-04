Govt plans DFS overhaul to strengthen response system

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has announced a comprehensive overhaul of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) to build strengthen emergency response, upgrade technology, expand frontline manpower and address infrastructure gaps in the city.

Home Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday said the government was undertaking a multi-departmental revamp of the Delhi Fire Service to tackle emerging fire risks, including high combustible loads in residential buildings, electrical overloading, narrow lanes and traffic congestion.

“From tackling modern risks such as high combustible loads in residences to mandating automatic sprinklers in existing commercial buildings, upgrading power grids and launching door-to-door safety drives, we are moving towards a proactive safety culture,” Sood said.

He was outlining the outcomes of a review meeting chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu recently. Sood said the action plan involved coordination among the DFS, civic bodies, power distribution companies and the Delhi Development Authority.

The DFS will organise fire safety awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, markets and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to educate people about combustible materials and everyday fire hazards.

Sood said the Power Department would direct DISCOMs to address electrical overloading by increasing sanctioned loads and upgrading network capacity. The department will increase its sanctioned manpower in accordance with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) report and ARD concurrence.

Recruitment of station officers and firemen will be expedited in coordination with the Home Department, Services, UPSC and DSSSB. Regular fitness assessments will also be conducted for fire operators.

Specialised equipment and appliances required to tackle fires involving highly combustible materials will be procured in accordance with MHA norms through an MoU with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Safety BOOST

DFS to launch fire safety awareness drives across schools, markets

DISCOMs to address electrical overloading and upgrade network capacity

Sprinklers and fire alarms to become mandatory in existing buildings

Recruitment of station officers and firemen to be expedited

Regular physical fitness assessments for all fire operators