MCD likely to double parking fees from today

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is likely to double parking charges at its 400 spaces starting Wednesday as part of anti-pollution measures under GRAP II restrictions, with the proposal expected to be approved soon, officials said.

The proposal is currently under examination and is expected to receive the necessary clearance within a day or two, following which the revised rates will be implemented, a senior official said.

The move is aimed at discouraging the use of private vehicles amid deteriorating air quality index in the city. However, the MCD has been unable to implement similar hikes in previous years due to opposition to the proposals and contractual complications involving private parking operators.