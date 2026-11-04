Russian choir showcases 700-year-old musical

NEW DELHI: The United Choir of the Moscow Theological Academy and the Holy Trinity–St. Sergius Lavra offered audiences a rare opportunity to experience a centuries-old tradition of sacred music in the India Habitat Centre on Monday.

With a history dating back to 1337, the choir represents one of Russia’s oldest sacred music ensembles. Its origins are associated with founding of the Holy Trinity–St Sergius Monastery by St Sergius of Radonezh. Over nearly seven centuries, the ensemble has remained an important custodian of Russian Orthodox musical heritage.

The choir’s repertoire reflects the evolution of Russian sacred music through different historical periods. During the 15th and 16th centuries, the Lavra emerged as an important centre of Znamenny chant, an ancient tradition of liturgical singing. Later, Western European influences introduced multipart polyphonic compositions, enriching the choir’s musical vocabulary with works by distinguished composers, including Dmitry Bortnyansky and Pavel Chesnokov.

In the 19th century, a singing school operated at the Lavra, and the ensemble performed at imperial church services. Following a revival of ancient musical traditions in the 1990s, the choir renewed its interpretations of Znamenny, Putevoy and Demestvenny chants.