Russian choir showcases 700-year-old musical

NEW DELHI: The United Choir of the Moscow Theological Academy and the Holy Trinity–St. Sergius Lavra offered audiences a rare opportunity to experience a centuries-old tradition of sacred music in the India Habitat Centre on Monday.
With a history dating back to 1337, the choir represents one of Russia’s oldest sacred music ensembles. Its origins are associated with founding of the Holy Trinity–St Sergius Monastery by St Sergius of Radonezh. Over nearly seven centuries, the ensemble has remained an important custodian of Russian Orthodox musical heritage.
The choir’s repertoire reflects the evolution of Russian sacred music through different historical periods. During the 15th and 16th centuries, the Lavra emerged as an important centre of Znamenny chant, an ancient tradition of liturgical singing. Later, Western European influences introduced multipart polyphonic compositions, enriching the choir’s musical vocabulary with works by distinguished composers, including Dmitry Bortnyansky and Pavel Chesnokov.
In the 19th century, a singing school operated at the Lavra, and the ensemble performed at imperial church services. Following a revival of ancient musical traditions in the 1990s, the choir renewed its interpretations of Znamenny, Putevoy and Demestvenny chants.
Under the long-standing leadership of Archimandrite Matfey (Mormyl), who directed the ensemble for more than four decades, the choir recorded dozens of albums and strengthened international reputation. In present times, under the direction of Hieromonk Nestor (Volkov), it continues to participate in international festivals and collaborate with orchestras and musical ensembles.
The event on Monday featured liturgical hymns by renowned Russian church composers, sacred chants, and Russian folk and patriotic songs, presenting both spiritual and cultural dimensions of Russia’s musical heritage.
Diana Alipova, spouse of Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov, described the tour as an opportunity for Indian audiences to experience a choir from an ancient Russian monastery. She emphasised that the programme goes beyond religious music, encompassing folk songs celebrating Russia’s history and national identity. She also looked ahead to 2027, when India and Russia will celebrate 80 years of diplomatic relations.