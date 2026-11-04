The story of Kolkata’s vanishing yellow ambassador taxis, told through photographs

Our cities have their lifelines. Delhi has its Metro. Mumbai its local trains. And Kolkata its yellow taxis; the iconic yellow Ambassador taxis have long been a familiar sight on its streets. But with production of the cars having stopped in 2014, they are gradually disappearing from the city. Photographer, writer, publisher and CEO of HarperCollins India Ananth Padmanabhan's exhibition ‘No Refusal’ has stepped in, as it were, to document them while they are still around.

Opening today at the India Habitat Centre, Delhi, the exhibition is a photographic documentation over several years. It captures the taxis on the streets, in motion, and in garages where ageing cars are taken to be scrapped. The title of the exhibition comes from a state government directive in 2014 that taxi drivers could not refuse passengers. The phrase also appears on the taxis themselves, making it a familiar part of Kolkata’s streetscape.

For the photographer, the phrase also captures the anxieties associated with public transport. “The very idea that the city steps in to say that passengers cannot be stranded, and therefore it's a command that nobody will refuse a passenger wherever they go,” he says.