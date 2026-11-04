Traders’ unions seek complete ban on rallies, protests at key spots till November 11

NEW DELHI: The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Tuesday wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner, demanding that no rallies, sit-ins or protest marches be permitted at major locations across the capital, including Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar and Ramlila Maidan, till November 11, the day of ‘Bhaiya Dooj’.

The traders’ body expressed concern over the financial losses suffered by the business establishments due to frequent demonstrations and traffic disruptions over the past month.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said that the traders had already suffered substantial financial losses due to mega rallies and sit-ins and were no longer in a position to bear further disruptions, particularly during the peak festive shopping season.

According to the CTI’s estimates, businesses in Delhi suffered losses of approximately Rs 14,000 crore between October 1 and November 1. The CTI claimed that frequent demonstrations and protest marches at Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Patel Chowk and Janpath throughout October led to persistent traffic congestion in central Delhi.