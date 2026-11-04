Women’s commission chairperson meets L-G, reviews major initiatives

NEW DELHI: The chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Lata Gupta, along with other members, paid a courtesy visit to Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

During the meeting, the commission presented an overview of its work and key initiatives. Detailed discussions were also held on various aspects of women’s empowerment.

The commission continues to work towards strengthening women’s empowerment in the capital. Special emphasis is being laid on the effective implementation of the POSH Act to ensure the safety of women at workplaces and to provide every woman with a safe and dignified working environment.

The commission informed the L-G that it is also focused on monitoring and strengthening the functioning of One Stop Centres, which provide women in distress with essential services, including counselling, legal assistance and shelter, under one roof.

Additionally, the commission has undertaken inspections of women-centric institutions, including Anganwadi Centres and One Stop Centres, to assess and strengthen the services being provided. Furthermore, on October 15, the Commission organised the ‘Karmyogini’ programme in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, during which nutrition kits were distributed to women domestic workers.