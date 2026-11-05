Dark spots’ number falls, defective street lights cause concern

NEW DELHI: The number of identified dark spots across Delhi has fallen by nearly a third in just 45 days, but more than 5,200 defective street lights continue to raise concerns over safety and illumination in the city.

Official data from the police department shows that Delhi had 269 identified dark spots on September 20. The number dropped to 179 by November 3, a decline of 90 locations, or 33.46 per cent. However, 5,234 street lights or poles were still reported to be non-functional across the city as of November 3.

Delhi is divided into 15 police districts, with Outer accounting for the highest number of dark spots at 53. Central followed with 35, South with 19 and Rohini with 14.

West reported 11 dark spots, Northeast 10, North nine, Southwest eight and Southeast seven. New Delhi and Shahdara, meanwhile, reported none.

A comparison of the September 20 and November 3 figures showed that five police districts recorded an increase in dark spots, while the remaining 10 registered a decline.

The large number of defective street lights, however, remains a concern. Dwarka reported the highest number of non-functional street lights or poles at 1,065, followed by Southeast with 869 and South with 727. Outer accounted for 369 defective lights, West 343 and Shahdara 323. New Delhi reported 92, while Northwest had the lowest number at 73.

Safety of women

Poor lighting in public spaces, residential areas and on roads affects visibility and safety. Government authorities took extra care to fix the issue after September 21 Astha Kunj rape.