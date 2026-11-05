DDA housing sales record 80 per cent rise

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority has recorded an impressive growth of nearly 80% in housing sales during the first seven months of FY 2026-27, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

A total of 9,332 flats across various categories were sold during April to October 2026, against 5,198 flats during the same period last year. This represents an increase of 4,134 flats in sales, reflecting growing public confidence in DDA’s housing initiatives.

A notable feature of this performance is that sales in all three major housing categories—LIG, MIG and HIG— during the first seven months of the current financial year have already surpassed their respective sales figures for the entire FY 2025-26.

During April to October 2026, DDA sold 5,171 LIG flats, as compared to 3,547 flats during the entire FY 2025-26. Similarly, 1,704 MIG flats were sold during the first seven months of the current financial year, against 1,580 during the entire previous financial year. HIG sales also registered a significant increase, with 820 flats sold during April to October 2026, compared to 404 during the whole of FY 2025-26.