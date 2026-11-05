DDA housing sales record 80 per cent rise

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority has recorded an impressive growth of nearly 80% in housing sales during the first seven months of FY 2026-27, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
A total of 9,332 flats across various categories were sold during April to October 2026, against 5,198 flats during the same period last year. This represents an increase of 4,134 flats in sales, reflecting growing public confidence in DDA’s housing initiatives.
A notable feature of this performance is that sales in all three major housing categories—LIG, MIG and HIG— during the first seven months of the current financial year have already surpassed their respective sales figures for the entire FY 2025-26.
During April to October 2026, DDA sold 5,171 LIG flats, as compared to 3,547 flats during the entire FY 2025-26. Similarly, 1,704 MIG flats were sold during the first seven months of the current financial year, against 1,580 during the entire previous financial year. HIG sales also registered a significant increase, with 820 flats sold during April to October 2026, compared to 404 during the whole of FY 2025-26.
Narela has emerged as a major contributor to DDA’s housing sales, accounting for more than 90% of the total sales during the current financial year so far. The area is steadily developing into a preferred residential destination, supported by major infrastructure projects such as the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and the upcoming Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro Corridor.
Additionally, the proposed 138-hectare Education Hub in Sectors G2 to G6, with land allotted to several universities and educational institutions, along with the Narela Sports Complex, green spaces and other civic amenities, is expected to further strengthen its appeal as a well-planned residential destination.
DDA’s housing schemes are designed to offer a convenient and transparent home-buying experience. Prospective buyers can purchase flats from the comfort of their homes through the DDA Awaas Portal. The flats are freehold and ready to move in, while sample flats are also available to enable prospective buyers to assess the properties and make informed decisions.
The civic body has introduced multiple housing schemes simultaneously to cater to the housing needs of different sections of society and expanded access to affordable housing finance through multiple lending options. Awareness and outreach initiatives have also been intensified to ensure that information about DDA’s housing schemes reaches prospective homebuyers across the national capital.