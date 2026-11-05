Delhi HC asks ED to respond on Al Falah University chairman’s bail or parole plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Enforcement Directorate on a plea filed by Al Falah University group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, who is in custody for his two money laundering cases, seeking interim bail or custody parole to take care of his ailing wife.
Justice Mini Pushkarna issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to verify the medical documents submitted by Siddiqui and inform the court on Friday.
“In view of the urgency expressed by the counsel for the petitioner, list on November 6,” the court said.
Siddiqui has sought interim bail for a week on medical and humanitarian grounds claiming his wife who is suffering from stage 4 ovarian cancer patient is set to undergo next cycle of chemotherapy on November 10.
His counsel submitted that the petitioner needs to consult doctors for further line of treatment of his wife and urged the court to grant him interim bail for a week.
In the alternative, he said he will be granted custody parole.
Custody parole entails a prisoner being escorted by armed police personnel to the place of visit. The High Court, in July granted a custody parole to Siddiqui and permitted him to meet his wife as it refused an interim bail as the ED contended he is a flight risk.
Siddiqui was arrested in two money laundering cases on November 18, 2025 under the PMLA (the Prevention of Money Laundering Act), one linked to the alleged generation of illicit funds from the fees paid by students of Al Falah University based in Faridabad.
The ED's probe stems from two FIRs by the Delhi Police Crime Branch alleging that Al Falah University falsely projected NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition to mislead students and parents.
The ED has alleged that Rs 415.10 crore of funds generated between 2018 and 2025 from the students were diverted for personal use.
Siddiqui was subsequently arrested by the ED again in a new money laundering case linked to "fraudulent" acquisition of land worth Rs 45 crore in Delhi.
Al Falah University came under renewed scrutiny in a 'white-collar terror' probe in which two doctors linked to it were arrested in the February 2026 Red Fort suicide bombing case that took the lives of 15 people.
(With inputs from PTI)