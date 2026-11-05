Delhi HC asks ED to respond on Al Falah University chairman’s bail or parole plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Enforcement Directorate on a plea filed by Al Falah University group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, who is in custody for his two money laundering cases, seeking interim bail or custody parole to take care of his ailing wife.

Justice Mini Pushkarna issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to verify the medical documents submitted by Siddiqui and inform the court on Friday.

“In view of the urgency expressed by the counsel for the petitioner, list on November 6,” the court said.

Siddiqui has sought interim bail for a week on medical and humanitarian grounds claiming his wife who is suffering from stage 4 ovarian cancer patient is set to undergo next cycle of chemotherapy on November 10.

His counsel submitted that the petitioner needs to consult doctors for further line of treatment of his wife and urged the court to grant him interim bail for a week.

In the alternative, he said he will be granted custody parole.

Custody parole entails a prisoner being escorted by armed police personnel to the place of visit. The High Court, in July granted a custody parole to Siddiqui and permitted him to meet his wife as it refused an interim bail as the ED contended he is a flight risk.