DU professor sent on leave after sexual assault allegations

NEW DELHI: A professor at DU’s Daulat Ram College has been sent on leave following a complaint by a female student alleging sexual harassment and assault. The college’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) is examining the matter, university officials said on Wednesday.

According to a student speaking on behalf of the complainant, the professor allegedly sent the student several inappropriate sexual messages, attempted to molest her and threatened to fail her. The alleged incident took place on October 27, while the complaint was filed on October 29, the student said.

University officials confirmed that the complaint had been forwarded to the college’s ICC for examination. The professor was sent on leave after the complaint was received, they said. The allegations are yet to be established, and the matter is under investigation by the committee. Meanwhile, the Daulat Ram College Students’ Union on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the complainant and demanded a fair, impartial and time-bound inquiry into the allegations.

The students’ union president said the case must be investigated thoroughly and that strict action should follow if the allegations are substantiated. “It should be followed by strict action, including termination of the accused professor if the allegations are established,” the union president said.

The union also warned that any delay in the investigation or in delivering justice would compel it to launch a large-scale protest and approach the University Grants Commission and other relevant authorities. Emphasising the need to ensure a safe campus environment, the union president said the safety, dignity and justice of every student were non-negotiable.