Man falls for dating app scam, cafe owner held

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old cafe owner and his employee have been arrested for allegedly threatening a customer and forcing him to pay around Rs 26,000 after luring him to their cafe through a dating app in north Delhi’s Hudson Lane, an official said.
The victim came in contact with a woman through the app, who allegedly invited him for a blind date and asked him to meet near GTB Nagar Metro Station. She later took him to Black Panthar Cafe in Hudson Lane. The accused have been identified as Javed, the cafe owner, and Anuj Kumar (24), both residents of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
On November 1, the complainant came in contact with a woman identifying herself as Sanya through the dating application. She invited him for a blind date and called him near GTB Nagar Metro Station between 6.30 pm and 7 pm. She subsequently took him to Black Panthar Cafe in Hudson Lane, Mukherjee Nagar.
At the cafe, the woman allegedly ordered various food items and drinks, including whisky. After some time, the complainant was presented with a handwritten bill amounting to approximately `26,000. When he questioned the excessive amount, the cafe owner and staff allegedly pressured him to make the payment immediately, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akanksha Yadav said.
The complainant alleged that he was prevented from leaving the cafe and threatened by three to four people, who insisted that he pay the bill. Under fear and mental pressure, he contacted his father, who transferred the required amount online.
Initially, payment attempts through the QR code provided by the cafe owner failed. Subsequently, another QR code displaying the name Naveen Rajput was provided, through which the complainant successfully transferred the amount.
He was then allowed to leave, the DCP said. The complainant further stated that after leaving the cafe, the woman switched off her mobile phone and became untraceable. He subsequently informed his father, following which a PCR call was made, she said.
During the investigation, police examined the facts of the case and established the role of the accused before arresting them, the DCP said. Further investigation is underway to trace and apprehend the woman, identified as Sanya alias Nikita, and ascertain the involvement of others in the incident.