Man falls for dating app scam, cafe owner held

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old cafe owner and his employee have been arrested for allegedly threatening a customer and forcing him to pay around Rs 26,000 after luring him to their cafe through a dating app in north Delhi’s Hudson Lane, an official said.

The victim came in contact with a woman through the app, who allegedly invited him for a blind date and asked him to meet near GTB Nagar Metro Station. She later took him to Black Panthar Cafe in Hudson Lane. The accused have been identified as Javed, the cafe owner, and Anuj Kumar (24), both residents of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

On November 1, the complainant came in contact with a woman identifying herself as Sanya through the dating application. She invited him for a blind date and called him near GTB Nagar Metro Station between 6.30 pm and 7 pm. She subsequently took him to Black Panthar Cafe in Hudson Lane, Mukherjee Nagar.

At the cafe, the woman allegedly ordered various food items and drinks, including whisky. After some time, the complainant was presented with a handwritten bill amounting to approximately `26,000. When he questioned the excessive amount, the cafe owner and staff allegedly pressured him to make the payment immediately, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akanksha Yadav said.