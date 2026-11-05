Nine-year-old girl collapses in Delhi classroom, dies

NEW DELHI: A nine-year-old girl died after reportedly collapsing in her classroom at a school in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar on Wednesday morning, police said. Police received a PCR call at 9.52 am.

The Class III student was taken to Malik Redix Health Care, Nirman Vihar, where she was declared brought dead. CCTV footage showed the girl entering class at 9.10 am. She stood with her hands on her waist before falling face-first. The teacher picked her up and made her sit.

Police reached the hospital. The body was taken into custody and sent to the mortuary at LBS Hospital. Preliminary investigation suggested a suspected heart attack, police said. The medical report will establish the cause of death.

The girl lived with her family in Trilokpuri and was their only child. Her father dropped her at school at 7.30 am. The physical training (PT) period ended at 9.10 am, after which students returned to class. The girl collapsed moments later.

Around 10 am, the school informed the family that she was unwell. Her mother rushed to the school and later reached the hospital with school staff, where she learnt of her daughter’s death. The crime and forensic teams visited the school. Police said classroom CCTV footage examined during the preliminary inquiry showed the girl collapsing.

Further enquiry is underway. Statements of the parents and school authorities are to be recorded, and CCTV footage and evidence are being examined, a police official said.