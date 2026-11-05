Teachers join RCSA protest, seek Dr Saripalli's reinstatement

The demonstrators expressed concern over the arbitrary termination of a teacher’s services, emphasizing that such actions undermine the dignity of the teaching profession, teachers’ service rights, and job security. The gathering reaffirmed that the protection of teachers’ rights and resistance to unjust administrative actions must remain a collective responsibility of the entire teaching community.

The participation of teachers from various colleges reflected the strong unity and solidarity of the Delhi University teaching fraternity. The protest underscored the collective resolve of teachers to stand together against arbitrary administrative decisions and to uphold justice, dignity, and fairness in the academic system.

RCSA reiterated its firm demand for the immediate reinstatement of Dr. Saripalli V Ravikiran and appealed to the concerned authorities to take appropriate corrective action without further delay.