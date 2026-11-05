Teachers join RCSA protest, seek Dr Saripalli's reinstatement

NEW DELHI: The Ramjas College Staff Association (RCSA) on Thursday organized a protest demonstration at the college gate, Ramjas College, against the alleged arbitrary and unjust termination of Dr. Saripalli V. Ravikiran from the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE/SOL), University of Delhi.
The protest was held pursuant to the unanimous resolution adopted at the RCSA General Body Meeting on November 4, 2026. Teachers from various colleges of the University of Delhi joined the demonstration and collectively condemned the action of the CDOE/SOL Administration. All the participants extended their solidarity to Dr. Ravikiran and strongly demanded the immediate reinstatement of his services.
The demonstrators expressed concern over the arbitrary termination of a teacher’s services, emphasizing that such actions undermine the dignity of the teaching profession, teachers’ service rights, and job security. The gathering reaffirmed that the protection of teachers’ rights and resistance to unjust administrative actions must remain a collective responsibility of the entire teaching community.
The participation of teachers from various colleges reflected the strong unity and solidarity of the Delhi University teaching fraternity. The protest underscored the collective resolve of teachers to stand together against arbitrary administrative decisions and to uphold justice, dignity, and fairness in the academic system.
RCSA reiterated its firm demand for the immediate reinstatement of Dr. Saripalli V Ravikiran and appealed to the concerned authorities to take appropriate corrective action without further delay.