Yamuna rejuvenation gets international interest

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday said that its efforts towards the rejuvenation of the Yamuna were opening new avenues for international cooperation, with specialised companies and development institutions exploring opportunities to contribute their expertise to Delhi’s water and wastewater management sector.

In a recent development, representatives of a Sweden-based company specialising in sewage sludge management met Water minister and Delhi Jal Board chairman Parvesh Sahib Singh at the Delhi Secretariat. Notably, the company expressed a keen interest in contributing to Delhi’s efforts towards improving sewage and sludge management.

“Since our government took charge, rejuvenation of the Yamuna has been one of our foremost priorities,” the minister said, stressing, “Our clear intent and the work being undertaken in this direction are encouraging international organisations and specialised companies to explore opportunities in Delhi. Cleaning the Yamuna requires the best available technology, global expertise and sustained efforts.”

He further said, “We are open to working with organisations that can bring practical, technology-driven and sustainable solutions. Our focus is not limited to cleaning the river but also on strengthening the entire water and wastewater management system of Delhi.”

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