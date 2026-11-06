Centre, Google sign MoU for Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday joined hands with Google to bring the country’s cultural heritage to the public through cutting-edge digital tools, officials said.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Culture and Google Arts & Culture.

The partnership will also support the vision for the upcoming Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum in the capital and the preservation of historic manuscripts, the officials said.

The partnership will reflect the civilisational breadth of India, the monuments and archaeological sites protected by the Archaeological Survey of India and the collections they hold; the holdings of the national museums; the manuscript heritage being documented under Gyan Bharatam. Officials said that it will also boost the crafts, performing arts and living traditions sustained by the ministry’s institutions across the country, the ministry said.