Chawri Bazaar building collapse: MCD acts, suspends two engineers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has ordered an inquiry into the collapse of a three-storey building under construction in Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazar, which claimed two lives and left four others injured, and directed officials to register an FIR against the contractor.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and mayor Pravesh Wahi had visited the site and directed officials to ensure necessary measures for rescue and relief operations. Following Gupta’s directions, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended a Junior Engineer (JE) and an Assistant Engineer (AE) pending the outcome of the inquiry.

As per the preliminary report, the building collapsed while the shuttering of the third floor roof was being removed. The collapsed G+3 building stood on a 45-square-yard plot, inaccessible to vehicles. An April 28 advisory had warned Samiullah, the owner, about the building’s deteriorated condition.

After a June 15 police communication about repair work, an inspection was conducted. Primary records show that no application for a Sanction of Building Plan (SBP) had been submitted by the property owner or builder. Also, no complaint regarding the ongoing construction activity at the site had been received by the corporation prior to the incident.

Also, property tax records show a G+4 declaration. MCD has sought an FIR and initiated neighbouring building safety surveys and action against illegal construction. According to a senior official in the MCD’s Building Department, there were no complaints against the building, including from the police, and no unauthorised construction booking had been initiated against it.

The CM, however, said that accountability would be fixed and negligence at any level would not be tolerated.

CM assures aid, best medical care

The CM said that victims must receive the best medical care. She asked officials to provide ex-gratia aid to the families affected. She appealed to citizens to pay special attention to all necessary safety standards while constructing their homes.