Concerts Beyond Screens

As live entertainment becomes an integral part of urban youth culture, concert-goers navigate the fine line between experiencing music, documenting it, and finding a sense of belonging. Live music does offer something rare. The anticipation before the first song, the collective energy of thousands of voices and the thrill of watching a favourite artist perform live, have made concerts more than just entertainment.

They have become spaces for connection, expression and, for many, emotional release.

According to the latest BookMyShow report, Live Season 25/26, Decoded, 44% of concert and festival-goers attend live shows hoping to feel emotionally healed, while 66% experience their biggest chills when an entire crowd sings a chorus together. Yet, as India's concert culture expands, audiences are divided over what it means to truly experience live music. For some, the experience is about losing themselves in the music. For others, it is about capturing the moment, sharing it online and being part of a larger cultural conversation.