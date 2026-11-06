DDA deploys road cleaners, water sprinklers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority has intensified anti-pollution measures across areas under its jurisdiction, focusing on dust suppression, mechanised road cleaning, water sprinkling, misting, enforcement and expansion of green cover, officials said.

The measures are being undertaken under the direct supervision of Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The authority is also discouraging the booking of open spaces for events during the pollution season.

In Narela, two mechanised road sweeping machines have been deployed to clean roads with a right of way of 20 metres, along with seven water sprinklers. In Dwarka, the misting network has been expanded to 11.8 km, comprising 270 poles. The authority has also tendered seven water sprinklers for Dwarka.