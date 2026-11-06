Delhi HC grants 7-day custody parole to Al Falah University group chairman

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday granted seven-day custody parole to Al Falah University group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, arrested in two money laundering cases, to take care of his ailing wife. University’s name had cropped up during a probe in the Red Fort blast case.
Justice Mini Pushkarna passed the order after hearing Siddiqui's plea seeking custody parole, where armed police escort a prisoner to the place of visit, or interim bail on medical and humanitarian grounds, claiming that his wife was a Stage-4 ovarian cancer patient and had to undergo the next cycle of chemotherapy on November 10.
The counsel appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said he was strenuously opposed to Siddiqui's interim release as the allegations against him were serious.
The counsel claimed that the accused was a flight risk and had criminal antecedents, including his involvement in the November 2025 Red Fort car blast case.
Al Falah University came under scrutiny in a 'white-collar terror' probe in which two doctors linked to it were arrested, while another, Umar-un-Nabi, was identified as the suicide bomber in the November 10, 2025, blast outside the Red Fort that killed 15 people.
The high court had in July refused to grant interim bail to Siddiqui and permitted him to meet his wife on custody parole on three dates.
Siddiqui has been arrested in two money laundering cases, including one linked to the alleged generation of illicit funds from the fees paid by students of the university.
The accused was arrested on November 18, 2025, in the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The ED's probe stems from two FIRs by the Delhi Police Crime Branch alleging that Al Falah University falsely projected NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition to mislead students and parents.
The ED has alleged that the university generated Rs 415.10 crore between 2018 and 2025 and that funds collected from students were diverted for personal use.
Siddiqui was subsequently arrested by the ED again in a fresh money laundering case linked to fraudulent acquisition of land worth Rs 45 crore in Delhi.