Delhi HC grants 7-day custody parole to Al Falah University group chairman

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday granted seven-day custody parole to Al Falah University group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, arrested in two money laundering cases, to take care of his ailing wife. University’s name had cropped up during a probe in the Red Fort blast case.

Justice Mini Pushkarna passed the order after hearing Siddiqui's plea seeking custody parole, where armed police escort a prisoner to the place of visit, or interim bail on medical and humanitarian grounds, claiming that his wife was a Stage-4 ovarian cancer patient and had to undergo the next cycle of chemotherapy on November 10.

The counsel appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said he was strenuously opposed to Siddiqui's interim release as the allegations against him were serious.

The counsel claimed that the accused was a flight risk and had criminal antecedents, including his involvement in the November 2025 Red Fort car blast case.