Imposter, not Delhi Police, sent request to block IFF, SFLC handles: X tells Delhi HC

Social media platform X on Friday told the Delhi High Court that an imposter sent requests asking it to take down the accounts of Internet Freedom Foundation and Software Freedom Law Centre, India, purportedly at the behest of Delhi Police.

X's counsel made the statement before Justice Amit Mahajan, who was hearing petitions filed by the two organisations on the issue.

The counsel said a complaint has been made to the Delhi Police and no action has been taken against the petitioners.

“We did not act on it. Notices are not sent by the Delhi Police. We have filed a complaint with the Delhi Police last night to find the imposter,” the lawyer for X submitted.

The senior counsel appearing for the petitioners said that certain notices were purportedly issued by the “Special Commissioner of Police (Crime)” to X, calling upon the platform to “remove/withhold” certain posts from their accounts within three hours and also block their entire accounts.

The authenticity of the notices was, however, doubtful, the senior counsel added.

The court closed the proceedings on the petitions in view of X's stand.

The petitions informed that on October 31 and November 2, the “Special Commissioner (Crime) of Delhi Police” purportedly sent “illegal content reports” to X over certain posts allegedly defaming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

They said the "reports" were legally unsustainable as they did not disclose due authorisation and were not in accordance with the mandate of law under the Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from PTI)