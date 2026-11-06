Jewellery firm manager extradited from Abu Dhabi in sexual assault case

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old former jewellery firm manager was extradited from Abu Dhabi in a sexual assault case involving a 20-year-old woman, police said on Thursday.

Sajeer Palli Mooppan alias Sajeer PM allegedly assaulted her after making her consume alcohol and intoxicating substances at a Punjabi Bagh lounge party on October 1, 2025. According to the complaint, Mooppan took her to a Karol Bagh hotel and allegedly assaulted her early on October 2. He allegedly used another person’s identity documents to conceal her identity.

The woman reported the incident to company management. On October 4, the management issued him a show-cause notice and initiated a POSH inquiry. He did not participate, Special Commissioner of Police Devesh Chandra Srivastva said. Mooppan stopped reporting to work and allegedly planned to flee. The woman complained again to the company on December 18. He left India on January 5. She approached Delhi Police on February 18, and a case was registered at Karol Bagh police station. Investigators collected records, CCTV footage and identity documents.

Police initiated INTERPOL proceedings on April 30. A Red Corner Notice was issued on July 7. Abu Dhabi authorities approved the extradition request on October 9. UAE authorities handed Mooppan over to Delhi Police on November 4, Srivastva said.