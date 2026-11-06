MCD steps up cleaning drive on Ring Road

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday undertook intensive cleaning of major Ring Road stretches and adjoining service roads across all 12 zones under its special two-hour daily Deep Cleaning Drive. The drive was conducted from noon to 2 pm under the supervision of the respective Zonal Deputy Commissioners to ensure cleaner, dust-free roads and improved sanitation.

The exercise covered roads, footpaths, central verges, road shoulders, intersections and adjoining public spaces, over and above routine sanitation activities. MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar visited Ring Road in Punjabi Bagh, West Zone, to inspect the operations and review manpower deployment.

In West Zone, 241 sanitation workers were deployed at five locations, including Shiv Mandir Road, Baprola, 55-Foota Road, Main Najafgarh Road, DDA Bindapur and Ring Road, Punjabi Bagh. In South Zone, around 300 additional workers, 20 tippers and 11 water tankers cleaned 41 km of roads across 23 wards, removing seven metric tonnes of dust and two metric tonnes of garbage. The roads were also washed, with mechanical sweepers deployed.