Smog blankets city, AQI ‘very poor’

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category for the fourth straight day on Thursday, with forecasts pointing to a possible deterioration to the ‘severe’ category from Friday, days before Diwali.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 369 at 4 pm on Thursday, down from 377 recorded at the same time on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The capital’s average AQI stood at 350 on Tuesday and 324 on Monday.

Of the 59 active air quality monitoring stations in the national capital, 18 recorded ‘severe’ air quality. Jahangirpuri reported the highest AQI at 454 at 4 pm, CPCB data showed.

Under CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is categorised as ‘good’, 51-100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 as ‘moderate’, 201-300 as ‘poor’, 301-400 as ‘very poor’ and 401-500 as ‘severe’. As per Sameer app, 21 stations out of 59 recorded an AQI above 400 on Thursday.

The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) had already predicted that the air quality would remain ‘very poor’ on Thursday before slipping into the ‘severe’ category from Friday to Sunday.