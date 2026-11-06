Three contractors arrested in Chawri Bazar building collapse case that left two killed

NEW DELHI: Three contractors were arrested in connection with the collapse of an under-construction building that claimed two lives in central Delhi’s Chawri Bazar area, police said on Friday.

The accused have been nabbed from Sirohi village in Haryana’s Faridabad district.

They have been identified as Siraj, Tajuddin, and Furkan, all residents of Ajmeri Gate. "They are being arrested in the 105 BNS case registered against them regarding the incident," a senior police officer said.

The devastating incident was reported at around 9.50 am from Gali Sitara, near the Chawri Bazaar Metro station. According to the police, the building collapsed at Gali Sheesh Mahal in Chawri Bazaar around 9.48 am.

A joint rescue operation involving the Delhi Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services (DFS) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was launched to rescue those trapped under the debris.

So far, four people have been rescued from the debris. Of these, two succumbed to their injuries, while the other two are stable and out of danger, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Kishori (40) and Sanjeet (45), residents of Mandawali, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

The injured have been identified as Sahdev Chaudhary (25) and Firoz (37), also residents of Mandawali. Both are stable.