3 incidents of blaze in city keep fire services on toes, no fatalities reported

NEW DELHI: Several fire incidents were reported in different parts of the national capital on Friday, triggering emergency response operations by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Two persons sustained injuries in a major blaze that broke out at a car showroom in the Saidulajab area of south Delhi. A police officer said that the incident was reported to them around 3.45 pm. The blaze erupted at the KIA showroom near the Saket metro station.

Five fire tenders and six ambulances, along with police personnel and other emergency services rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. Around 12 to 15 people were rescued from the top of the building and four people were rescued from the backside of the showroom. Two women sustained minor injuries due to smoke inhalation and were immediately shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

The Delhi Fire Services stated that the blaze was brought under control around 6.20 pm. No casualty has been reported so far. Six vehicles are learnt to be impacted by the fire

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a shop in the Gaffar Market of Karol Bagh prompting the deployment of around 20 to 25 fire tenders to bring the blaze under control.

The incident took place in a building at Chain Wali Gali around 1.20 am. Prima facie, overheating or overcharging of batteries appears to be a possible cause of the fire.

Similarly, a fire incident was also reported in a shop in northeast Delhi’s New Azadpur area and no casualty was reported.