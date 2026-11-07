Delhi air 'very poor' with AQI reading of 364 a day before Diwali

NEW DELHI: The national capital woke up to yet another day of very poor air on Saturday morning, a day before Diwali, which forecasts suggest is likely to impact the air quality further.

The air quality index (AQI) at 9 am on Saturday stood at 364 (very poor), as compared to the 24-hour average AQI of 382 at 4pm on Friday, according to data from the Central Board of Pollution Control (CPCB).

As per CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Out of the 59 air quality monitoring stations in the city, 18 recorded AQI in the severe category on Saturday morning.

According to forecasts by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the AQI is expected to reach the severe category on Saturday.

Several weather stations saw a slight dip in the minimum temperature.

Safdarjung, representative of the city's weather, recorded a minimum of 16.2 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degree below the normal and one degree less than Friday.

According to IMD forecast, mostly clear skies are expected for the next few days.