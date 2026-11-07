Delhi Chawri Bazaar building collapse toll rises to six; owner arrested

NEW DELHI: They had been waiting for their husbands and fathers to return home for Diwali. Instead, families travelled from Bihar to Old Delhi on Saturday to take their loved ones back in coffins.

The death toll in the three-storey building collapse in Gali Shahtara, in Old Delhi’s Hauz Qazi area, rose to six on Saturday after rescuers recovered three more bodies from the debris, officials said. All six deceased have been identified. Two injured persons are stable, while one person remains trapped under the rubble. The remaining debris is expected to be cleared by Saturday night.

Meanwhile, police arrested the building owner, identified as Saimullah alias Ayub, a resident of Gali Shahtara, on Saturday. Three contractors had already been arrested on Friday in connection with the collapse.

The six deceased have been identified as Sanjeet Kumar, Kishori Sah, Pankaj Sharma, Vipin Ram, Shantu Mukhiya and Dinesh Sah, according to police. All of them hailed from Bihar, and some of them lived in Mandawali in Delhi in a rented accommodation.

As the rescue operation continued till the filing of the report, grief and desperation unfolded in the narrow lanes of the neighbourhood, where families of the deceased labourers arrived from Bihar to identify their loved ones and take their bodies home. Tensions escalated briefly when one family was allegedly denied a last glimpse of the body, triggering scenes of chaos. Relatives screamed and broke down, while one family member fainted amid the commotion.

Among those waiting for the body of her father was 22-year-old Kiran, who had travelled from Aligarh with her family. Her father, Dinesh Sah, who hailed from Bihar and lived in Mandawali, was among those killed in the collapse.