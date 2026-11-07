Delhi makes winter vehicle ban annual: Non-BS-VI outstation cars barred for three months

NEW DELHI: Delhi is preparing to shut its roads to a large number of vehicles registered outside the national capital every winter, turning what was earlier an emergency pollution-control measure under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) into an annual restriction.

In a policy shift, the Delhi government on Saturday announced that vehicles registered in other states and Union territories that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will be barred from plying in the capital every year between November 1 and January 31. The move has made the winter ban a recurring feature of Delhi’s pollution-control strategy rather than a restriction triggered only by deteriorating air quality.

Under the transport department’s latest public notification, other state-registered BS-VI and older vehicles will not be allowed on Delhi roads during this three-month window every year. The restriction will also cover commercial goods vehicles, including light, medium and heavy goods vehicles, as well as buses meeting BS-VI or lower emission standards. Even buses operating under All India Tourist Permits and other service regimes will fall within its ambit.