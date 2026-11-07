Efforts to rescue trapped workers enter Day 2

NEW DELHI: A pall of gloom has descended on the Sheesh Mahal locality of Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazar, where a building collapsed on Thursday. Locals looked on solemnly as efforts to clear the debris continued a day after the tragedy claimed two lives and left several others trapped.

The incident has put the spotlight on alleged inaction by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on complaints of illegal construction. Questions are also swirling over the civic body’s preparedness to assess structural safety. Those affected by the tragedy were seen waiting in agony at the site.

The brother of one of the victims, Sanjeet, is stilling trying to come to terms with the loss of his 35-year-old sibling in an avoidable tragedy. Just beside him, a grief-stricken Kalyani Devi waited with her family for a trace of her brother-in-law, Laxman of Darbhanga, who hadn’t been seen since the incident. As the day wore on, his wife and four children—who were also present on the spot—grew more anxious, fearing that he may have died.

Kalyani minced no words when asked about her thoughts on the prolonged clearance operation: “It’s been more than 24 hours since the incident, and the clearance work is still not over. Those trapped under the debris must have died by now.”

Speaking to this newspaper, area councilor from AAP Rafia Mahir claimed that even though she had repeatedly raised the issue of illegal construction in the locality with MCD officials and the civic body’s standing committee, but no action was taken by them in this regard.