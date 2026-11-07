From canvases to phone covers: Why bedazzling is Delhi's new favourite hobby

Going off-screen

For many, the appeal of bedazzling lies as much in the process as in the finished product. It is a time-consuming activity, requiring one to pick up individual stones, arrange them and carefully glue them onto an object. Much like crocheting and mandala art, it encourages people to slow down and concentrate on a single task, offering a welcome break from screens and work deadlines. “It's very addictive once you start doing it. And then you love the process,” notes Patkar.

For publishing professional Pragya Mittal, who often works from home, the activity has become a way to carve out personal time. “At the office, you have breaks and friends to talk to. But working from home is a lot more hectic. Bedazzling is therapeutic. It takes me away from my mundane chaos and Monday blues,” she says.

Drishti Gupta, who runs Mellora Crafts Co. with her sister Bhavya Gupta, says workshop participants have also described the process as relaxing; there is also a sense of accomplishment in transforming an ordinary object. “They just sit and start bedazzling and create their own charms. It makes you slow down because you place and paste each stone individually,” she says.

For Arshia Gulrays, a PR professional with dyslexia, the activity offers a way to quieten her mind. She says: “I cannot sit and meditate. But when I start doing something artsy, my mind is instantly quiet. It's not wandering or jumping from one thing to another. It's kind of like meditation,” she says.