Jantar Mantar bizmen ‘protest’ pinch

NEW DELHI: As Delhi’s designated protest site finds a new identity, it sees an unusual calm with barricades lying by the side of the road, security personnel sitting relaxed, and vehicles passing on smoothly. However, the local shopkeepers struggle with an identity crisis.

They claimed loss of livelihood during the imposition of Section 163 BNSS due to the recent protests and are anticipating loss of business in the long run due to the de-notification. The most affected are street vendors who have been hardly getting customers.

Access has also been eased for places like Kerala House, the old JDU office building, among others. The Jantar Mantar-Janpath and Sansad Marg-Ashoka Road routes are open for traffic movement. The police, however, continued elaborate security arrangements and deployed personnel to prevent any unauthorised gathering or march towards Jantar Mantar.

Commuters have been getting direct access to the Jantar Mantar road from the Jai Singh Marg side to the Ashoka road and vice versa. Diversions from the Tolstoy Road and other routes to reach the area aren’t needed anymore.