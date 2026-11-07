Kalkaji gangrape: Police to file chargesheet with 60 witness statements

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police is likely to submit a chargesheet of more than 500 pages in connection with of the September 21 gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji within a week against three accused persons.

According to the police sources, they have strong chain of evidence, including footage from over 300 CCTV cameras, forensic investigation reports, witness statements and documents related to the identification parade as crucial evidence. The chargesheet will include statements of about 60 witnesses, including the victim and her friend, and 50 important documents. The chargesheet has operative part of 70 pages.

As part of the investigation, footage from more than 300 CCTV cameras in and around the park has been examined. The investigators have also collected scientific and forensic evidence, including samples lifted from the crime scene by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). The clothes worn by the accused and the judicial test identification parade (TIP) proceedings have also been included as part of the evidence.

Further, the mobile phones of the accused have been sent for forensic examination. Investigators found that the accused had deleted their chat histories, and efforts are underway to retrieve the relevant digital evidence, they said.

Footage from 300 cameras scrutinised

As part of the investigation, footage from more than 300 CCTV cameras in and around the park has been examined. The investigators have also collected scientific and forensic evidence, including samples lifted from the crime scene by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory