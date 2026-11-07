MCD proposes 14 multilevel parking projects

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has proposed 14 multilevel parking projects across six districts, with a combined capacity of 6,052 vehicles, as part of its plan to expand organised parking infrastructure in the national capital, officials said on Friday.

The proposed projects are spread across Central, Central North, West, North East, East and Old Delhi districts, with three facilities each planned in the first four districts and one each in East and Old Delhi. The largest, with a capacity of 2,142 vehicles, is proposed at Nabi Karim on Idgah Road. At the same time, the other projects include facilities in busy commercial and residential areas such as Karol Bagh, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh, Janakpuri and Preet Vihar.

The proposals come at a time when parking availability and roadside space management remain persistent challenges in several parts of the city, particularly in densely populated neighbourhoods and commercial hubs where vehicles compete for limited space.

According to data, of the 14 projects, Central North has the highest number of proposed parking spaces after Old Delhi, with three facilities having a combined capacity of 1,277 equivalent car spaces (ECS). These include a 400-ECS puzzle parking facility in Pitampura, a 187-ECS multilevel shuttle/puzzle facility in Shalimar Bagh and a 690-ECS multilevel car parking at Rani Bagh.

Three projects in North East district, at Nand Nagri, Babarpur and Shastri Park, will together accommodate 1,057 vehicles. The proposed facility at Shastri Park will have a capacity of 577 ECS and is planned with a basement, stilt floor and four additional floors, officials further said.

3 projects

In West district, three projects with a combined capacity of 576 ECS have been proposed, including puzzle parking facilities at DDU Hospital Community Centre in Hari Nagar and District Centre in Janakpuri