Rescue workers retrieve third body from Delhi building collapse site

NEW DELHI: Rescue workers retrieve third body from the debris of Delhi's Chawri Bazar building collapse site on Saturday taking the total death toll to 3, said police.

The deceased, identified as Pankaj Sharma (40), was a resident of Khagaria district of Bihar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

As of today, five persons have been rescued and recovered from the debris, including three deceased persons and two injured persons.

The injured have been identified as Sahdev Chaudhary (25) and Firoz (37), also residents of Mandawali underwent medical treatment, are stable and out of danger. The other two deceased victims are identified as Kishori (40) and Sanjeet (45) are also residents of Mandawali.

In connection to the incident the police have arrested three contractors Siraj, Tajuddin, and Furkan all residents of Delhi's Ajmeri Gate, from Sirohi village in Haryana’s Faridabad district. They were booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a senior officer said.

The under-construction building collapsed at around 9.48 A.M on November 5, Thursday in Gali Sheesh Mahal, near Chawri Bazar Metro station.

A joint team of the Delhi Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services (DFS) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was launched the rescue operation.