Traders seek Rs 100 crore relief fund, fire tenders at 20 crowded markets

NEW DELHI: After a major fire at a mobile accessory shop in Karol Bagh’s Gaffar Market on Friday, the Chamber of Trade and Industry urged the Delhi government to deploy fire tenders round-the-clock at 20 crowded markets in the national capital till Bhai Dooj, and sought a Rs 100 crore relief fund for businesses affected by such incidents.

In a letter to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the traders’ body demanded the immediate announcement of a ‘Traders’ Fire Disaster Fund’ to provide financial assistance to small traders whose shops are damaged in fire incidents. The fire broke out at Gaffar Market’s Chain Wali Gali on the morning of Dhanteras on Friday.

As many as 22 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, even as the narrow approach lanes and heavy crowds delayed the movement of fire vehicles, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said. The incident, coming just two days before Diwali, has raised concerns among the traders over fire safety arrangements in the crowded areas during the festive season.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said fires break out in Delhi markets around Diwali every year, but traders are often left without assistance despite inquiries into such incidents.

“We do not want just an inquiry this time. We want two concrete actions,” he said.

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