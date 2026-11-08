Delhi BLA accused of filing 36 bogus voter deletion forms, police complaint lodged

NEW DELHI: A police complaint was lodged in northeast Delhi against a booth level agent (BLA), accusing him of submitting 36 allegedly fraudulent Form 7 applications seeking deletion of voter names. The complaint was filed on Friday by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of the Mustafabad constituency.

A senior police officer said a complaint had been received in connection with the matter and an investigation was underway. “We are verifying all the facts and will also question the person concerned. Further action will be taken accordingly,” the officer said.

Ali Mehdi, a Delhi Congress leader, however, alleged that the person against whom the complaint had been filed was a BJP-appointed BLA. “I submitted a complaint on October 31 and also personally handed over a copy to the CEO. However, it was only after a week that the complaint was formally registered. In my complaint, I have specifically mentioned the involvement of 14 such BLAs.

We are now investigating these cases and going door to door at addresses where BLAs have marked individuals as deceased. So far, I have identified two cases in which individuals declared dead are actually alive. I am also considering filing a writ petition in the SC next week in connection with this matter,” Mehdi said.

Meanwhile, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Delhi BJP spokesperson, said the party had not submitted any forms. “It is the responsibility of the Booth Level Officer to examine and verify every Form 7 submitted within their jurisdiction before any request for deletion of a voter’s name is processed. The BJP, as a party, has not submitted any such forms,” Kapoor said.

On October 30, the SC asked the Election Commission to examine allegations of irregularities involving bulk submission of Form 7 applications during the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in UP.