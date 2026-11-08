Delhi fire services to stay on alert at 150 locations as personnel spend Diwali on duty

NEW DELHI: While families come together to celebrate the festival with lights, sweets and festivities, hundreds of police and fire personnel will spend Diwali away from their own loved ones, staying on duty to safeguard others. The Delhi Fire Services will remain on alert at 150 locations.

“We have 71 fire stations, 50 quick response vehicles and 20 motorcycles for immediate response to fire calls. We have also deputed 15 fire tenders at vulnerable points. This year, we will respond from 150 spots, more than last year, on Saturday and Sunday from 5 pm till midnight,” Fire officer Rajinder Atwal said. Holidays have been restricted and control room strength increased to manage more calls. Senior fire officials are inspecting stations and checking equipment, while motivating staff, Atwal said.

Last year, the DFS received 269 fire-related calls on Diwali, 16 per cent fewer than the previous year. A police officer said personnel were creating awareness about firecracker guidelines and acting against illegal sales.

“Adequate staff has been deployed and checking increased, especially in border areas. We are taking action against illegal firecracker sellers. Public announcement systems on e-rickshaws and auto-rickshaws inform people about firecracker timings and safety measures,” the officer said.

“To ensure effective crowd management, CCTV cameras have been installed across busy markets. Elevated platforms at key locations allow police personnel to monitor crowds and maintain law and order. We appeal to people to celebrate responsibly, follow safety guidelines and opt for an eco-friendly celebration,” the officer said.