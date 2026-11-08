Delhi's AQI plunges to 483 on Diwali morning, several areas record severe pollution

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the severe category on Sunday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 483 at 8.10 am, as several parts of the national capital recorded readings above 400, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), reported ANI.

The deterioration comes two days after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on Friday, ahead of Diwali, amid forecasts of a further rise in pollution levels.

According to ANI's report, At least eight monitoring stations in Delhi recorded severe air quality on Sunday morning. Punjabi Bagh registered an AQI of 449, followed by RK Puram at 448, Bawana at 446, and IIT Delhi and Rohini at 445 each. Patparganj recorded 421, Chandni Chowk 420 and Alipur 413.

Other parts of the city remained in the very poor category. Narela recorded an AQI of 395, India Gate 398, Anand Vihar 328 and the area around Akshardham Temple 336.

Several parts of Delhi woke up to a thick layer of haze, with poor visibility accompanying the worsening pollution. The overall AQI of 483 marked a sharp deterioration from Saturday morning, when the city recorded 364 at 8 am, placing it in the very poor category.