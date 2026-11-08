Delhi's AQI plunges to 483 on Diwali morning, several areas record severe pollution

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the severe category on Sunday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 483 at 8.10 am, as several parts of the national capital recorded readings above 400, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), reported ANI.
The deterioration comes two days after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on Friday, ahead of Diwali, amid forecasts of a further rise in pollution levels.
According to ANI's report, At least eight monitoring stations in Delhi recorded severe air quality on Sunday morning. Punjabi Bagh registered an AQI of 449, followed by RK Puram at 448, Bawana at 446, and IIT Delhi and Rohini at 445 each. Patparganj recorded 421, Chandni Chowk 420 and Alipur 413.
Other parts of the city remained in the very poor category. Narela recorded an AQI of 395, India Gate 398, Anand Vihar 328 and the area around Akshardham Temple 336.
Several parts of Delhi woke up to a thick layer of haze, with poor visibility accompanying the worsening pollution. The overall AQI of 483 marked a sharp deterioration from Saturday morning, when the city recorded 364 at 8 am, placing it in the very poor category.
According to the CPCB classification, an AQI of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.
With Stage III restrictions already in force, additional pollution-control measures are being implemented alongside the existing restrictions. The emergency action plan covers Delhi and adjoining districts in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
GRAP is a four-stage emergency framework implemented by the CAQM in coordination with the CPCB and state governments. The stages are activated based on pollution levels and forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), allowing authorities to introduce restrictions before air quality deteriorates further.
Stage I is triggered when the AQI falls in the poor category (201-300), with measures focusing on road dust control, enforcement of pollution norms and a ban on open waste burning. Stage II, applicable to the very poor category (301-400), brings enhanced dust-control measures, higher parking fees and staggered office timings.
Stage III applies when the AQI is in the 401-450 range and includes restrictions on certain vehicles, a halt to non-essential construction activities and hybrid learning arrangements for primary school students. Stage IV, meant for the severe-plus category when the AQI exceeds 450, provides for restrictions on heavy goods vehicles and additional emergency measures targeting traffic and industrial pollution.
Under the Stage III restrictions, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers are barred from plying in Delhi and designated districts of the NCR. Restrictions have also been tightened on older light and medium goods vehicles and diesel commercial vehicles not registered in Delhi entering the capital.
Non-essential construction activities that generate substantial dust have been suspended. These include major excavation and earthwork, demolition and road construction. Essential projects allowed to continue must adhere to stringent dust-mitigation measures. Stone crushers and mining operations, which generate significant amounts of dust, are also subject to shutdowns or operational restrictions.
The measures are aimed at containing pollution across Delhi-NCR as the region enters the Diwali period, when concerns over a further deterioration in air quality remain high.
(With inputs from ANI)