Fire breaks out at factory in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh; 22 fire tenders rushed

A fire broke out at a factory in the Najafgarh area on Sunday, prompting the deployment of 22 fire service vehicles, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

The blaze was reported at 4:21 pm at a factory in Nangli Sakrawati, in southwest Delhi, he said.

"Initially, two water tenders, two water bowsers and a quick response vehicle were rushed to the spot. The fire was upgraded to a medium-category blaze at 5:25 pm, following which additional resources were deployed," the officer said.

So far, no injuries have been reported, he said.

This is a developing story.

(With inputs from PTI)